N Korea displays its military might
North Korea displays its military might in huge parade

North Korea has held a parade to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of its founding president, Kim Il-sung, while displaying its military strength.

There are concerns that mounting tensions in the region could lead to a conflict with the US.

  • 15 Apr 2017
