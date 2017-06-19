The tunnel used in Bali jail escape

Media player
Bali jail: The tunnel inmates used to escape
Indonesian police are investigating how four foreigners serving time for drug and fraud offences escaped from prison on Bali via a narrow tunnel 12m (36 feet) long.
19 Jun 2017
