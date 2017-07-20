Media player
Activist art tackles palm oil industry
An environmental art campaign is taking place on the Indonesian island of Sumatra.
Titled Splash and Burn, the artists want to address the devastating impact of palm oil and start a conversation about issues connected with the industry.
Video by Heather Chen, Muhammad Fahmi and Joshua Lim.
20 Jul 2017
