Woman faints after jewellery shop mishap
Footage shot in a jewellery shop in south-western China shows a domestic tourist fainting after breaking an expensive jade bracelet.

The bracelet was priced at $44,000 (£35,000) but was worth about $26,000, local reports said.

No agreement over compensation for the shop has yet been reached.

  • 28 Jun 2017