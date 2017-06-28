Woman faints after jewellery shop mishap

Media player
China woman faints after breaking bracelet in shop
Footage shot in a jewellery shop in south-western China shows a domestic tourist fainting after breaking an expensive jade bracelet.
The bracelet was priced at $44,000 (£35,000) but was worth about $26,000, local reports said.
No agreement over compensation for the shop has yet been reached.
28 Jun 2017
