Would you bring your dog to work?

Dog ownership is very popular in Thailand, especially with the younger generation. One marketing company in Bangkok encourages employees to bring their own dogs to work, saying it helps reduce work-related stress.

Video by Jiraporn Kuhakan, BBC Thai

  • 10 Jul 2017
