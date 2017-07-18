Challenging politics with comics
Video

Singapore artist tops 'comic book Oscars' nominations

A Singaporean artist's graphic novel has topped the list of nominations for the Eisners, the Oscars of the comic book world.

Sonny Liew tells the BBC about the challenges he faced in making the book, which has been criticised by the Singaporean government for "potentially undermining" its authority.

Video by the BBC's Tessa Wong.

