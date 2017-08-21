The village in Nepal cut off by floods
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The village in Nepal cut off by floods

Aid agencies have warned of a humanitarian crisis unfolding across South Asia following recent flooding.

The BBC gained access to a flooded village in southern Nepal's Saptari district.

Reporter: Navin Singh Khadka. Produced by Olivia Lang. Filmed by Kevin McGregor.

  • 21 Aug 2017
Go to next video: Record flooding hits South Asia