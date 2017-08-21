Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The village in Nepal cut off by floods
Aid agencies have warned of a humanitarian crisis unfolding across South Asia following recent flooding.
The BBC gained access to a flooded village in southern Nepal's Saptari district.
Reporter: Navin Singh Khadka. Produced by Olivia Lang. Filmed by Kevin McGregor.
-
21 Aug 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window