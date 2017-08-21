Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US Navy ship: sleeping area and communication equipment damaged
The guided missile destroyer USS John S McCain was east of the Strait of Malacca and Singapore when a collision with a Liberian-flagged tanker occurred.
The BBC's Karishma Vaswani reports from a boat close to Singapore's Changi naval base is being assessed for damage.
-
21 Aug 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-41000978/us-navy-ship-sleeping-area-and-communication-equipment-damagedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window