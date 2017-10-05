Media player
A snapshot of old Hong Kong
Photos never published before offer a unique glimpse of life in Hong Kong in the 1950s. They show a city that was in much less of a hurry than it is today.
Produced by Juliana Liu. Filmed and edited by Diana Jou
05 Oct 2017
