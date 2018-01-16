Video

This video has been removed for rights reasons.

The Mount Mayon volcano in the Philippines has begun spewing out lava, after it began erupting at the weekend.

Thousands of people have fled their homes, as volcanologists warn a 'hazardous explosion' could take place within weeks or days.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.