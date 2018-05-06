Attacked Pakistan minister taken to hospital

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pakistan Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal taken to hospital
Pakistani Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal was taken to hospital after being shot by a gunman.
Mr Iqbal was visiting his constituency in the north-eastern Punjab city of Narowal when he was hit at least once in the arm.
His life is not said to be in danger.
-
06 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-44025111/pakistan-interior-minister-ahsan-iqbal-taken-to-hospitalRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window