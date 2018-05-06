Attacked Pakistan minister taken to hospital
Pakistani Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal was taken to hospital after being shot by a gunman.

Mr Iqbal was visiting his constituency in the north-eastern Punjab city of Narowal when he was hit at least once in the arm.

His life is not said to be in danger.

