Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sichuan earthquake: The ghost town visited by millions
The devastating Sichuan earthquake which struck 10 years ago left around 87,000 people dead.
In some places, it feels like time has stood still, and the ruins draws millions of tourists.
-
09 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-44051042/sichuan-earthquake-the-ghost-town-visited-by-millionsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window