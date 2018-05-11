Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The North Korean YouTuber pushing for peace
Ttohyang is a North Korean defector who's become a social media star in Seoul.
She fled her home country as a child and now thousands of people online watch her talk about her experiences in the north and the south.
She told BBC Minute: "The most fundamental thing about my work is to make South Koreans realise the north and south are one people."
-
11 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window