Why did young voters pick a 92-year-old?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Malaysia election: Why did young voters pick a 92-year-old?

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has scored a historic victory in the general election.

He defeated the Barisan Nasional coalition, which has been in power for more than 60 years.

The BBC asked some young Malaysian voters what they are now hoping for.

Filmed and produced by Tessa Wong

  • 10 May 2018