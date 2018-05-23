Grieving uncle's message to America
Texas school shooting: Pakistani girl's body returned home

Sabika Sheikh's funeral has taken place in her home country of Pakistan. The foreign exchange student was killed by a gunman at Santa Fe High School in Texas.

Sabika's uncle, Colonel Haider Ali, wants the US to make schools safer, not just for the sake of his niece, but also for American children.

