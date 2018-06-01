Exploited wild animals find refuge
Wild animals rescued from exploitation in the tourist industry or the illegal pet trade are being looked after by the Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand.

The centre houses a rescue centre, the country’s first wildlife hospital and a refuge for elephants.

The BBC Travel Show’s Carmen Roberts finds out more.

