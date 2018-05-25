Video shows N Korea site 'destruction'

Media player
North Korea: Video shows nuclear test site 'destruction'
Video shows North Korea appearing to blow up tunnels at its only nuclear test site. The move by the North was seen as part of a diplomatic rapprochement with South Korea and the US.
It came ahead of a planned summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore on 12 June, which has now been cancelled by Mr Trump.
25 May 2018
