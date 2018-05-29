'Here there are a lot of government captures'

Video

Speaking to ordinary citizens inside North Korea is almost impossible, with visitors heavily policed and communication with the outside world blocked.

But two residents were willing to speak to the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme, despite the threat of death or imprisonment.

"Sun Hui" says people live in fear of government labour camps.

