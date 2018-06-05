‘I lost my leg to diabetes’
Pakistan's soaring rates of 'diabetic foot'

Around 150,000 to 200,000 Pakistanis lose a limb due to complications from diabetes every year, according to estimates.

The vast majority of amputations can be prevented through early treatment, but poor healthcare and a lack of awareness means that for many in Pakistan, it's not possible to save the leg.

