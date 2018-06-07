The three things North Korea wants

Media player
A North Korean wishlist: The three things Pyongyang wants
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is about to meet US President Donald Trump at the bargaining table in Singapore. But what exactly does North Korea want?
Video by the BBC's Seoul correspondent Laura Bicker, and Hosu Lee.
07 Jun 2018
