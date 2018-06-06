Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Myanmar's military accused of violence against Kachin people
In Myanmar the country's military is facing fresh accusations that it's launched deadly attacks against civilians.
This time, not against the Rohingya's, but against the Kachin people in the north.
The BBC's Myanmar correspondent Nick Beake met people fleeing their homes.
-
06 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-44390792/myanmar-s-military-accused-of-violence-against-kachin-peopleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window