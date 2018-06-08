Media player
Trump-Kim summit: Can you achieve peace on a plate?
Food-crazed Singapore has created some strange fusion food ahead of the Trump-Kim summit. But are any of them good enough to bring about world peace? An American and a Korean tell us the answer.
Presented by Monica Miller and Hyung Eun Kim. Produced by Tessa Wong and filmed by Jungmin Choi.
08 Jun 2018
