Across the fence: Watching North Korea from China
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Barbed wire and smuggled crabs: Watching North Korea from China

The BBC's John Sudworth spent a week travelling along the China-North Korea border.

There were signs that despite pressure on Beijing from US President Donald Trump, economic links between the two countries remain in place.

Video by Wang Xiqing

  • 09 Jun 2018
Go to next video: The three things North Korea wants