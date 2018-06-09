Across the fence: Watching North Korea from China

Media player
Barbed wire and smuggled crabs: Watching North Korea from China
The BBC's John Sudworth spent a week travelling along the China-North Korea border.
There were signs that despite pressure on Beijing from US President Donald Trump, economic links between the two countries remain in place.
Video by Wang Xiqing
09 Jun 2018
