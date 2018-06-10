Kim Jong-un: Smiles, handshakes, jogging guards

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump-Kim summit: Running bodyguards make appearance
The leader of North Korea has brought his running bodyguards to Singapore, ahead of a scheduled summit with US President Donald Trump.
-
10 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window