The North Korean spy who wants to go home
Kim Young-sik is a former North Korean spy captured in the South, while Yang Soon-gil is a South Korean accused of espionage after a trip to Pyongyang. They tell the BBC why they want to go back to North Korea.

  • 11 Jun 2018
