North Koreans learn of Trump summit
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

North Korea state TV reports on Trump Kim summit

North Korean state television is now reporting that the country's leader, Kim Jong-un, is to meet US President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

It may seem late, but actually Mr Kim's activities are usually not reported on until he is safely back in North Korea.

  • 11 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Trump and Kim: Enemies to frenemies?