Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
“Mr Kim… we love you!”
Kim Jong-un smiled at well-wishers as he toured the Marina Bay Sands hotel, a landmark building in Singapore.
-
11 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window