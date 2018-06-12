Trump Kim summit: Win-win or a Kim win?
US President Donald Trump claims that the deal he struck with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at their Singapore summit "worked out for both of us". But was it really a win-win, or just a Kim win?

Presented by Laura Bicker. Video by Tessa Wong and Colleen Hagerty.

  • 12 Jun 2018
