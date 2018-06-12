An historic handshake

Media player
The moment Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un shook hands
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have met in Singapore and shaken hands in an unprecedented moment.
12 Jun 2018
