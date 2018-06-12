No summit news on North Korea TV

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kim Trump summit: North Korea state TV not airing summit news
North Koreans switching on the news, are not seeing any reports on the historic meeting between leader Kim Jong-un and President Trump.
State broadcaster Korea Central Television mentions the Supreme Leader's trip to Singapore but nothing of the summit.
-
12 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-44455910/kim-trump-summit-north-korea-state-tv-not-airing-summit-newsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window