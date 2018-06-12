No summit news on North Korea TV
Kim Trump summit: North Korea state TV not airing summit news

North Koreans switching on the news, are not seeing any reports on the historic meeting between leader Kim Jong-un and President Trump.

State broadcaster Korea Central Television mentions the Supreme Leader's trip to Singapore but nothing of the summit.

