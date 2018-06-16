Emotions high in Afghan Eid truce

Media player
Emotions high as Afghan forces and Taliban agree Eid truce
Afghan forces and Taliban militants hugged and took selfies of each other amid a three-day ceasefire.
The truce was agreed to coincide with Eid al-Fitr, the festival that marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.
16 Jun 2018
