Is political reform in Kazakhstan overdue?

Oil-rich Kazakhstan - for years a remote outpost of the Soviet empire - has become a crossroad linking China, Russia and Europe. But while its economy is gearing for change, many people who demand political freedoms and human rights are systematically silenced.

The BBC's Stephen Sackur asks if political reform is on the horizon, in a country whose leader - President Nursultan Nazarbayev - has been in power for 27 years and wins elections with 97% of the vote.

