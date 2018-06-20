'I doubt Kazakh president will run again'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tokayev: 'I don't think Kazakh president will run in 2020'
The BBC's Stephen Sackur asked Chairman of the Senate of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, if he knew what would happen when the time comes for their long-standing president Nursultan Nazarbayev, to leave office.
You can see Hardtalk in full on Wednesday 20 June on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and after on BBCiPlayer (UK only)
-
20 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-44546885/tokayev-i-don-t-think-kazakh-president-will-run-in-2020Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window