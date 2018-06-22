Why do North Koreans revere a mountain?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

North Korea: A sacred mountain and other ideologies

What is juche, why do North Koreans revere a mountain, and why do they call themselves a special name?

As the isolated state begins to make friends with the rest of the world, we explain three key concepts of North Korea's ideology.

Presented by Hyung Eun Kim of BBC Korean. Video by Tessa Wong. Animation by Jilla Dastmalchi.

  • 22 Jun 2018
Go to next video: What's it like to live in North Korea?