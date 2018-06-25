Driverless wheelchairs 'bring independence'
There's been a lot of talk about driverless cars, but are driverless wheelchairs a more realistic short-term prospect?

Researchers from the National University of Singapore and MIT say technology can help give wheelchair users more mobility and therefore greater independence.

