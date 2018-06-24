New Zealand PM reveals name of baby

Media player
Jacinda Ardern baby: PM reveals daughter's name
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has left hospital in Auckland with her baby daughter.
She is only the second elected leader in modern history to give birth while in office.
Ms Adern said that she and her partner Clarke Gayford were "sleep deprived, but super well".
These are external links and will open in a new window