New Zealand PM reveals name of baby
Video

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has left hospital in Auckland with her baby daughter.

She is only the second elected leader in modern history to give birth while in office.

Ms Adern said that she and her partner Clarke Gayford were "sleep deprived, but super well".

  • 24 Jun 2018
