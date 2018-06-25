On board Korea's peace train
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

On board the train to Korea's music festival for peace

Musicians from Newton Faulkner to Sex Pistols' bassist Glen Matlock took part in a festival organised by Glastonbury Festival promoter Martin Elbourne in the demilitarised zone between North and South Korea.

  • 25 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Korean border concert draws thousands