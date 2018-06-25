On board Korea's peace train

Media player
On board the train to Korea's music festival for peace
Musicians from Newton Faulkner to Sex Pistols' bassist Glen Matlock took part in a festival organised by Glastonbury Festival promoter Martin Elbourne in the demilitarised zone between North and South Korea.
25 Jun 2018
