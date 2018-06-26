Raped, tied up and pregnant
Myanmar: Soldiers accused of raping Rohingya women

Since 700,000 Rohingya refugees fled Myanmar last year there's been widespread reports of sexual assaults by the Burmese military.

Aid agencies warned that unwanted pregnancies would result in hundreds, perhaps thousands of babies being given up for adoption. Here's one woman's story.

