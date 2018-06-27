Soldiers search for Thai cave missing boys
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Thai cave search: Soldiers help rescue teams

Soldiers are helping in the search for 12 teenage boys and their football coach who disappeared into a cave network in Thailand.

Professional divers are trying to find the group but high water and mud in the narrow passages have driven them back. Jonathan Head has been with the search teams.

  • 27 Jun 2018
Go to next video: 'Real concern' for Thai cave teens