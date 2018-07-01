Hello Kitty train makes first trip

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hello Kitty bullet train makes its maiden voyage
A Hello Kitty train bullet has made its first trip in Japan.
Hundreds of fans turned up to watch the train branded with the cartoon character's image make its maiden voyage.
The train will run between the western cities of Osaka and Fukuoka for three months, in an effort to boost tourism in the region.
01 Jul 2018
