Thai rescuers continue cave search
Thai cave: Rescuers continue search for missing boys

The Thai Navy has released footage of rescuers trying to reach a group of 12 boys and their football coach, who have been missing since 23 June.

The search has been hampered by low visibility and narrow tunnels.

  • 02 Jul 2018
