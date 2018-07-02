Thai rescuers continue cave search

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thai cave: Rescuers continue search for missing boys
The Thai Navy has released footage of rescuers trying to reach a group of 12 boys and their football coach, who have been missing since 23 June.
The search has been hampered by low visibility and narrow tunnels.
-
02 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window