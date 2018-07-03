Back from bankruptcy: The Korean innovator who's thinking big
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Korean innovator harnessing river power

Hyerin Park is a South Korean entrepreneur. Her last project, to generate energy from the tides, ended in debt as she failed to gain permission to integrate to the electricity grid. But she's back with another idea to tackle the problem of making renewable energy that could revolutionise how communities are powered.

Find more stories on Money and Power.

  • 03 Jul 2018
Go to next video: South Korea's suicide river rescue team