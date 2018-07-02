The moment divers find Thai cave boys
Thailand cave rescue: The moment divers find the boys

The 12 boys and their football coach who have been missing for nine days in caves in Thailand have been found alive.

Divers working for the Thai Navy Seals recorded the moment they found the 12 boys and their teacher.

