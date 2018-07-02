Media player
Thailand cave rescue: The challenge of getting the boys out
All 12 boys and their football coach have been found alive after nine days missing in caves in Thailand, the regional governor says.
Jonathan Head reports from Chiang Rai on the next obstacles the rescuers will face.
02 Jul 2018
