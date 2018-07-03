Genome mapping and the future of the NHS
NHS future: Why genome mapping could be good news

Technology is changing health care in a myriad of different ways, and within that, genome mapping is potentially revolutionary.

One consequence of that, is it arguably makes a stronger case for the NHS than there has ever been.

Here the former chief executive of the NHS, in England, Sir David Nicholson, sets out his argument why.

