New video emerges of Thai cave boys

Thailand cave: New video shows boys in 'good health'
Thai Navy Seals have released new footage of the boys showing some of them wearing protective foil blankets.
In the video, the boys can be seen introducing themselves next to a diver in a wetsuit.
04 Jul 2018
