Indonesia: At least 29 dead after ferry capsizes
At least 29 people have drowned after a passenger ferry capsized in Indonesia.
69 people were rescued from the boat, while 40 are still missing, authorities say .
The boat hit bad weather a few hundred metres away from Sulawesi Island.
04 Jul 2018
