'It feels extremely claustrophobic'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Thai cave rescue: What it's like inside a cave complex in Chiang Rai

Efforts are ongoing to rescue 12 boys and their football coach who are trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand.

The region’s home to a whole underground network of caves which is prone to dangerous flooding around this time of year.

Nick Beake reports on what it's like beneath the surface.

Producer: Pratiksha Ghildial

Camera and edit: Jason Boswell

  • 06 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Thailand cave rescue: What are the options?