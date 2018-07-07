Thai weather forecast
Thailand cave rescue: Weather forecast until Thursday

Thailand's rainy season officially started on 26 May. But the cave where the boys are trapped is located in the north of the country, which gets much less rain than the south.

Showers are expected in the area through Tuesday and Wednesday, with perhaps more persistent rain later in the week.

