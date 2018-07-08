Meet Thailand's volunteer army

Media player
Thailand cave rescue: Meet the volunteer helpers
Volunteers moved by the plight of the 12 boys trapped in a cave in Thailand describe how they are helping rescue teams.
Video producers: Mohamed Madi, Watchiranont Thongtep, Panupong Changchai
08 Jul 2018
